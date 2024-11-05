UWM (UWMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect UWM to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $507.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect UWM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UWM Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UWMC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.53. 1,231,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. UWM has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $624.33 million, a PE ratio of -326.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $45,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,547.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on UWM from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on UWM from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised UWM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on UWM in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.66.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

