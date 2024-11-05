USDS Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (USDS)

USDS (USDS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 5th. One USDS token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDS has a total market cap of $5.10 billion and approximately $3.89 million worth of USDS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDS has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDS alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,412.65 or 0.99816127 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,339.90 or 0.99711519 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

USDS Profile

USDS’s total supply is 5,600,016,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,112,062,214 tokens. USDS’s official website is sky.money. USDS’s official Twitter account is @skyecosystem.

Buying and Selling USDS

According to CryptoCompare, “USDS (USDS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. USDS has a current supply of 5,633,081,873.696557. The last known price of USDS is 0.99719713 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,008,271.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sky.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.