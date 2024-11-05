United Advisor Group LLC Purchases 35,698 Shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO)

United Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,698 shares during the period. Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF comprises about 2.1% of United Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF were worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACIO. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 70.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 36,780 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 365,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 59,304 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 255.8% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 434,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 312,610 shares during the period.

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ACIO stock opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $964.23 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04.

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Company Profile

The Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (ACIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large cap equities as well as corresponding options collars for those constituents. ACIO was launched on Jul 10, 2019 and is managed by Aptus.

