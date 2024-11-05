United Advisor Group LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 53.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 238,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Cloudflare by 0.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 471,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 105.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 32,485 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 64,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $5,230,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,681,643.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 64,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $5,230,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,177 shares in the company, valued at $15,681,643.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $244,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,114,520.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 529,427 shares of company stock valued at $43,755,195. 12.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET stock opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.