United Advisor Group LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.94. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

