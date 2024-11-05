United Advisor Group LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

United Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSEW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 871.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 73.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.53. The stock has a market cap of $746.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

