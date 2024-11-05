Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), with a volume of 138690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

Ukrproduct Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £694,225.00, a P/E ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.17.

Ukrproduct Group Company Profile

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

