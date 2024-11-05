UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group from $84.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s current price.

HOLX has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Hologic Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $3.79 on Tuesday, hitting $79.93. 1,698,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,030. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.06 and its 200 day moving average is $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic has a 1-year low of $66.93 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.25 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

