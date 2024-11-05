UBS Group Boosts RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target to $3.25

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at UBS Group from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,023,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,752. RealReal has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $387.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RealReal will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Katz sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,408.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Katz sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,408.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $53,792.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 508,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,258.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,337 shares of company stock valued at $303,970. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. River Global Investors LLP grew its position in RealReal by 4.9% during the third quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 359,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in RealReal by 6.1% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 173,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in RealReal by 53.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,215 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

