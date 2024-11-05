Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Stock Price Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $254.01 and last traded at $254.82. Approximately 16,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 75,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ubiquiti from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.16.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.17). Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 3,321.33% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $507.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SW Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 24.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,986 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 86.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after buying an additional 27,011 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 88.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.