Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Price

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.15, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.65. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $70.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.27.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 86.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 26.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

