TPI Composites (TPIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. TPI Composites has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $309.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. On average, analysts expect TPI Composites to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPIC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of TPI Composites to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $3.50 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.08.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

