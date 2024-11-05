TPI Composites (TPIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. TPI Composites has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $309.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. On average, analysts expect TPI Composites to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TPI Composites Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12.
TPI Composites Company Profile
TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.
