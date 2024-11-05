Timken (NYSE:TKR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.55-5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.06. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion. Timken also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.550-5.650 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

Get Timken alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Timken

Timken Trading Up 0.3 %

Timken Announces Dividend

Shares of TKR stock opened at $83.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.43. Timken has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $94.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $2,413,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,671,263.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.