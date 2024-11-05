Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 3.0% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $32,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $6,368,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,093,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 111,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $1,161,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $168,048.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,946.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total value of $5,542,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,175,513.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $168,048.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,946.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,925. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $620.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $680.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $557.34. 162,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,344. The company has a market capitalization of $212.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $598.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $437.26 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

