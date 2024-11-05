The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

HCKT traded up $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 152,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $762.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $27.78.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.16 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 38.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The Hackett Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 100,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 73,605 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,480,000 after purchasing an additional 61,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

