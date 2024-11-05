Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,778,648,000 after buying an additional 536,206 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,831,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,523,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,067 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,168,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,381,000 after purchasing an additional 212,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,271,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,218,000 after purchasing an additional 104,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $203.66 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $214.66. The firm has a market cap of $185.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

