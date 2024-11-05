Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 3.8% – Still a Buy?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $253.50 and last traded at $252.02. Approximately 26,313,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 93,743,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Phillip Securities upgraded Tesla to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.45.

Tesla Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $816.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.81.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,072,906 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $108,638,000 after acquiring an additional 206,248 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 43,377 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Tesla by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 34.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 236,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,858,000 after acquiring an additional 27,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

