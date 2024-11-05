TerraClassicUSD Price Tops $0.0207 on Major Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 5th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $115.37 million and $15.54 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00034573 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000074 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 7,878,377,812 coins and its circulating supply is 5,564,721,269 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terraclassic.co.uk.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

