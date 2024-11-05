Terra (LUNA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.64 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $213.67 million and $20.64 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000478 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000328 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.