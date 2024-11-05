Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.38, but opened at $30.42. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Teradata shares last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 181,108 shares changing hands.

TDC has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,315.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 88.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Teradata by 111.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Teradata by 75.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 2,934.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.71 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

