Telos (TLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Telos to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Telos has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.57 million. On average, analysts expect Telos to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Telos stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. 280,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.76. Telos has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $304.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 158,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $379,159.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,350.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TLS. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Telos from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

