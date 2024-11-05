T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Shares Acquired by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 5,222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,186,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,578 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,489,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,616 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,666 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,878,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 88.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,163,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,679,000 after buying an additional 545,448 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TCAF opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

