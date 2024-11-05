Synapse Self Reported Market Cap Hits $82.12 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last week, Synapse has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. Synapse has a total market cap of $82.12 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000670 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,426,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

