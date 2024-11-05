Strike (STRK) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week

Strike (STRK) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Strike token can now be bought for approximately $6.16 or 0.00009058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Strike has a market cap of $32.92 million and $3.03 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Strike

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,343,599 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.

***The official Strike ticker is “STRK” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

