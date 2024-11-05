STP (STPT) Price Hits $0.0390 on Major Exchanges

STP (STPT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last week, STP has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One STP token can currently be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. STP has a total market capitalization of $75.68 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STP Profile

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.03840249 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $2,979,371.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

