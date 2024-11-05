Steem Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $72.27 million and approximately $15.75 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,954.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.59 or 0.00484922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.02 or 0.00097134 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.88 or 0.00236705 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00026117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00067001 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00019317 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 475,479,395 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

