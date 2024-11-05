Stabilis Solutions (SLNG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stabilis Solutions Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNG traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156. Stabilis Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $82.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.78.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

