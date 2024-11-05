SOLVE (SOLVE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48,519.80

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $48,519.80 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000392 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is tuumio.medium.com. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. The official website for SOLVE is tuumio.com. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.