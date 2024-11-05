Solayer SOL (SSOL) Price Hits $170.61

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, Solayer SOL has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Solayer SOL has a market cap of $114.15 million and $557,904.57 worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solayer SOL token can currently be bought for approximately $170.61 or 0.00245179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Solayer SOL alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,350.29 or 0.99660735 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,257.71 or 0.99527689 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Solayer SOL Profile

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 1,239,979 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs. Solayer SOL’s official website is solayer.org.

Buying and Selling Solayer SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 1,227,487.34784763. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 165.05095589 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $417,918.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solayer SOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solayer SOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solayer SOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solayer SOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solayer SOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.