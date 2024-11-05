Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLP. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NASDAQ:SLP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.49. 142,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,963. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $551.64 million, a P/E ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 0.71. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $625,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,481,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,834,565.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock worth $1,352,455 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 9.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,135,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,710,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

