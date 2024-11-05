Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $5.03. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 2,321,891 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. HSBC lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Investec downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBSW

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 7.3 %

Institutional Trading of Sibanye Stillwater

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 40.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,931.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.