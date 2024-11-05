Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $5.03. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 2,321,891 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. HSBC lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Investec downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.98.
Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 7.3 %
Institutional Trading of Sibanye Stillwater
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 40.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,931.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
