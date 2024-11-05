Siacoin (SC) Trading Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $244.85 million and $4.64 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,540.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $342.98 or 0.00493208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008694 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.17 or 0.00095156 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.74 or 0.00228272 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00026179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00067617 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00019627 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

