SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €4.59 ($5.04) and last traded at €4.64 ($5.10), with a volume of 101130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €4.59 ($5.04).

SGL Carbon Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.79.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.

Featured Articles

