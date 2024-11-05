Sentry Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.15.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $229.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $208.14 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.45.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

