Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.93 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sensata Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $0.71-0.76 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.710-0.760 EPS.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ST traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,889. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $43.14. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 788.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ST shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

