Semrush (SEMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Semrush had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. On average, analysts expect Semrush to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Semrush Price Performance
Shares of SEMR stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.50 and a beta of 1.62. Semrush has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $16.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEMR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semrush presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
