Seele-N Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $9.64 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006771 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,354.42 or 1.00125524 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00012314 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006380 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006334 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00052915 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041172 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

