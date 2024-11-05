SEA (NYSE:SE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, up from their previous target price of $84.00. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SE. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.54.

SEA Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.19. 2,125,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,413,267. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.87. SEA has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The firm has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SEA will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SEA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in SEA by 213.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SEA by 63.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

