Scotiabank Lowers Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $35.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Open Text from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Open Text from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. CIBC cut their price target on Open Text from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Shares of OTEX opened at $28.62 on Friday. Open Text has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.262 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 435.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Open Text during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 29.6% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

