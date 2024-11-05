SATS (1000SATS) Price Tops $0.0002

SATS (1000SATS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 4th. SATS has a market capitalization of $412.64 million and $36.29 million worth of SATS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SATS token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SATS has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SATS alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,779.74 or 1.00062766 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,714.79 or 0.99966882 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SATS Token Profile

SATS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SATS is unisat.io/brc20/sats.

SATS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SATS (1000SATS) is a cryptocurrency . SATS has a current supply of 2,100,000,000,000. The last known price of SATS is 0.00020431 USD and is down -4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $42,874,074.89 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SATS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SATS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SATS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SATS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.