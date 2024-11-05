Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.925-$2.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.300-1.400 EPS.

SANM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

NASDAQ SANM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,441. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.47. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sanmina will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $585,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,849.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $585,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,849.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $5,735,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,506,043.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,829 shares of company stock worth $6,321,086 over the last 90 days. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

