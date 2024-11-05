Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Stock Price

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DRVN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised Driven Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Driven Brands Price Performance

DRVN stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Driven Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 79.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 929,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 412,547 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $13,323,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 516.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 612,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 513,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Driven Brands by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 31,978 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

