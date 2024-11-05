Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stake Boosted by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $542.08 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $502.06 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $550.71 and its 200 day moving average is $546.05.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 target price (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

