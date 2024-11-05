Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 10,466 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 65.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,466 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CORT. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 85.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 125.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $509,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,888.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $353,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,176.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $509,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,888.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,101 shares of company stock worth $972,817 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

CORT stock opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $51.32.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $182.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CORT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

