Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Invests $225,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $301,449.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at $340,712.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $557,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at $716,208.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at $340,712.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,352 shares of company stock worth $1,046,645 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.7 %

WEC stock opened at $94.91 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $100.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

