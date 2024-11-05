Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKY) released a press statement on October 30, 2024, titled “Rocky Brands, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results,” revealing its condensed consolidated financial outcomes for the quarter that concluded on September 30, 2024. The press release is provided as Exhibit 99 in the Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get alerts:

The information presented in the Form 8-K and the accompanying press release under Item 2.02 has been furnished and is not to be considered as formally “filed” for the terms of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Moreover, this information should not be integrated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except when particularly cited in such a submission.

Included in the disclosures are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, designed to fall within the safe harbors established by these sections. These statements encompass various declarations related to Rocky Brands, its intents, beliefs, expectations, forecasts, and management plans. Acknowledging the risks and uncertainties, including those outlined in Rocky’s periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, actual results might deviate significantly from the anticipated goals and projections.

Rocky Brands commits to periodically update forward-looking declarations based on the available information to its management and is not obligated to provide revisions. The volatile nature of such statements underscores the uncertainties inherent in the future operational and financial results of Rocky Brands. Consequently, the completion of objectives and strategies should not be solely predicated on the details offered in the Form 8-K.

Accompanying the report are the formal financial statements and exhibits. Exhibit 99 features the press release dated October 30, 2024, dealing with the third-quarter results, while Exhibit 104 contains the Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

The report concludes with authorized signatories affixing their respective signatures on behalf of Rocky Brands, Inc. Thomas D. Robertson, the Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, validated the document on October 30, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Rocky Brands’s 8K filing here.

About Rocky Brands

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

Featured Stories