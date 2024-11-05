Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $66.58 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 897,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 275,186 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $66,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 52.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 66,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $70.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.07 and its 200-day moving average is $68.12.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

SS&C Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,098.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 609,690 shares of company stock worth $44,821,055. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

