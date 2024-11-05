Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 236,590 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 537,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,590 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $55,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 44.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Qorvo by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 370,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,510,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Qorvo by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 101,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after buying an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $811,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $74,184.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,779.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $71.37 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.39 and a 52-week high of $130.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -48.88, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.41 and a 200-day moving average of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

