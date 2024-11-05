River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,573 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $753,000. ASB Consultores LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 40.4% during the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $5,111,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.0% in the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $102.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.61 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.04.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

