Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RIGL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 26,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,030. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $252.59 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.96.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

